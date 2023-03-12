PhonePe reaches Rs 84 lakh cr annualised payment value run rate | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Digital payments platform PhonePe on Saturday said it has achieved an annualised total payment value run rate of Rs 84 lakh crore ($ 1 trillion), mainly on account of its lead in UPI transactions.

According to the company, it has digitised over 35 million offline merchants across tier 2, 3, 4 cities and beyond.

"We are delighted to reach the USD 1-trillion annualised TPV run rate. We look forward to turbo-charging the next wave of growth for UPI payments in India with offerings like 'UPI lite', 'UPI international' and 'credit on UPI' to enable greater financial inclusion for Indians," PhonePe head of consumer business Sonika Chandra said in a statement.

Read Also Indians can send money to Singapore using PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay

The company also added that the growth is backed by its leadership in the UPI space where it holds over 50 per cent market share by value.

"The company has also received an in-principle approval for its PA (payment aggregator) licence from the RBI," the statement said.

PhonePe is making significant investments in new businesses like insurance and wealth management, while also enabling the next wave of growth for UPI payments in the country, the statement said.