Phoenix Mills Consolidated Net Profit Rises 14.15% To ₹98.42 Crore In Q1

The Phoenix Mills Limited announced a 14.15 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 98.42 crore. |

Mumbai: The Phoenix Mills Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 98.42 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 14.15 per cent increase compared to Rs 86.22 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at Rs 1,074.94 crore. This represents a 12.80 per cent rise from Rs 952.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for Q1 FY27 reached Rs 1,115.87 crore, an increase from Rs 984.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses for the quarter were Rs 627.61 crore, compared to Rs 577.29 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Quarter-on-Quarter Comparison

Sequentially, consolidated net profit declined 26.06 per cent from Rs 133.09 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Consolidated revenue from operations also fell 12.84 per cent from Rs 1,233.20 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Exceptional Items

During the financial year ended 31 March 2026, the group recognised total exceptional losses aggregating to Rs 28.98 crore. This included Rs 3.99 crore recognised in the quarter ended 31 March 2026 towards impairment of goodwill.

Equity Share Capital

The paid-up equity share capital increased to Rs 71.53 crore as of 30 June 2026. This was due to the allotment of 5,844 equity shares under the ESOP Scheme 2018.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.