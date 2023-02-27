Phoenix Mills announced opening of Palladium mall in Ahmedabad | Image: Phoenix Mills (Representative)

On Sunday, Gujarati real estate developer Phoenix Mills Ltd announced the opening of its Palladium mall, via an exchange filing.

The mall's gross leasable area is 7,50,000 square feet, and it was created as a joint venture with the B Safal Group.

More than 250 national and international brands from various product categories are available in the mall. It also has more than 50 dining options, a nine-screen multiplex created by PVR Ltd.

"Gujarat has always been an attractive landscape for us because of its cosmopolitan population and growing exposure to the luxury ecosystem. Palladium Ahmedabad is an artistic and architectural marvel, which is set to bring coveted luxury brands and a unique, immersive shopping experience to Ahmedabad," said Atul Ruia, chairman, Phoenix Mills.

Shares of Phoenix Mills traded 2.1% higher at ₹1,342.95 on NSE, while those of PVR Ltd traded 3.6% lower at ₹1,541, at 10:25 IST.

Read Also PVR opens its 16th cinema in Telegana, Hyderabad post merger with Inox