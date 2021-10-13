PGI launches Platinum Season Hope; aims to boost demand for platinum jewellery

Platinum Guild International has brought back its month-long retail initiative, Platinum Season of Hope, from October 8 –November 7, 2021. . The festive and wedding season are expected to further drive consumer sentiment and serve as a ray of much-needed hope and positivity, it said in a press release.

The Platinum Season of Hope initiative will see participation from 1250+ stores across the country.

This year, again, the gems and jewellery industry has been impacted due to the second wave of COVID-19. But the country has seen significant recovery since the markets began to open up in June. Furthermore, some very encouraging factors have emerged from their research. The research indicates that the young consumers’ appetite to spend on precious jewellery continues to remain strong with 66 percent expecting to spend the same or more. Also, for platinum consumers, precious jewellery remains important. Many would continue to purchase it as retains its value, is personally meaningful and marks significant emotions and relationships that they cherish.

With 1289 stores participating, the initiative achieved an average growth of 29 percent over the same period in 2019 for all participating retailers. The number is higher for strategic partners at 33 percent.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI-India, said, “We are seeing markets move towards recovery and Q3 has played an important role in giving that much-needed boost.”

Platinum Season of Hope will straddle all three platinum jewellery categories, Platinum Days of Love - the love bands offering, Men of Platinum – men’s jewellery and Evara - targeting the young modern woman of today. The Season of Hope is backed by a robust digital communication plan led by a new film, supported across other digital platforms, and PR across markets to ensure high reach and impact.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:21 PM IST