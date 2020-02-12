P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q2 profit rises 9.5%

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 9.51% rise in net profit to Rs 135.93 crore for the second quarter ended December 2019, helped by continued focus on productivity and savings.
Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 859.27 crore, up 5.03% as compared with Rs 818.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care MD Madhusudan Gopalan said, "In a challenging macroeconomic environment, our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture has enabled us to deliver sustained growth during the second quarter."
Its total expenses during the October-December quarter was at Rs 686.29 crore as against Rs 639.66 crore, a rise of 7.28%.
He said, "We will continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with our aim to drive balanced sales and profit growth."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)