P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q2 profit rises 9.5%

FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a 9.51% rise in net profit to Rs 135.93 crore for the second quarter ended December 2019, helped by continued focus on productivity and savings.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 859.27 crore, up 5.03% as compared with Rs 818.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.