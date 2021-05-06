Pfizer's indemnity, consumption slowdown, and TRIPS waiver: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 6, 2021

Tussle Over Indemnity

Pfizer's vaccine is taking a long time to get approval from the Indian government. The whole process is stalled over as Pfizer is asking the Indian government to sign the indemnity clause.

Pfizer has signed this clause with many countries. It gives them protection against lawsuits in case of any adverse effects of its vaccine.

In simple terms, the company would not be liable to pay any legal cost if there is any ill effect on the patients.

The approval from the Indian government is delayed over the issue of indemnity. By signing this clause, the company wants to get away from taking responsibility. It raises a few doubts over the credibility of their vaccine.