Pfizer Appoints P Rengan As Executive Director - Plant Operations

The board of directors of Pfizer on Saturday appointed P. Rengan as an additional director, designated as executive director - plant operations, the company announced through an exchange filing. Rengan will hold the position for a period of five years with effect from October 28.

P Rengan is a Pharmaceutical Professional with over 20 years of experience in site operations and manufacturing & packaging operations and is the Senior Director – Plant Operations of Company’s Manufacturing facility at Goa.

He has a Master of Technology in Pharmaceutical Operations & Management from Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, Master of Business Administration from Annamalai University and a Bachelor of Pharmacy from Dr. M.G.R. Medical University.

Rengan joined the Company’s Manufacturing site at Goa in 2004. During his tenure with the Company, Mr. Rengan has held several positions of increasing responsibility across a number of functions, including Production; Environment, Health & Safety; and Operational Excellence.

P Rengan was awarded with the Global Best Practice Award by Wyeth LLC for developing and implementing the Skill-Will Competency-based Training system for critical manufacturing operation. Rengan has also conducted Global Audits in Indonesia, China and Singapore. His experience and demonstrated performance in multiple functions and support in strategic projects provide him with a strong foundation for his role as Executive Director – Plant Operations.

