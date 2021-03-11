PFC organises 23rd Inter CPSU Table Tennis Tournament in collaboration with Power Sports Control Board

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC), the leading NBFC in the Power Sector, organised the 23rd Inter CPSU Table Tennis Tournament in collaboration with the Power Sports Control Board from 5th to 8th March 2021 at Thyagaraj Stadium, INA, New Delhi.

Eleven teams from various entities of power sector including Ministry of Power, CEA, REC, Powergrid, NHPC, THDC, DVC, SJVNL, BBMB, POSOCO and PFC participated in the tournament.

P.K.Singh, Director (Commercial), PFC inaugurated the tournament on 5th March 2021 and R.S.Dhillon, CMD, PFC graced the Closing Ceremony and awarded the shield and medals to the winning team members on 8th March 2021.

PFC has always endeavored to promote sports and health among its workforce and stakeholders. The 23rd Inter CPSU Table Tennis Tournament was another step towards its ethos for a healthier and brighter tomorrow.