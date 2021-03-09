PFC celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in the power sector, celebrated “International Women’s Day” with full enthusiasm and pledged to create a supportive work environment for women. On this occasion, Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC spoke about the importance of inclusion and diversity in the workplace and emphasized the need to eliminate gender discrimination in all areas of life. Meenakshi Davar, former Director (HR), POSOCO conducted a Workshop on ‘Women Empowerment’ in the august presence of Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance), PFC. PFC aims to empower women and encourage sisterhood by creating a safe space for women to engage, collaborate and support each other. Keeping in mind the theme for this year “#ChooseToChallenge”, PFC commits to support women in all walks of life.