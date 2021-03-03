PFC extends financial support for construction of Extension Building at Dr K.B. Hegdewar School, Bambolim, Goa

Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC), the leading NBFC in the power sector, has extended its financial support for the construction of stilt plus two-storied School Building at Dr K.B. Hegdewar School premises, in Bambolim, Goa as part of its CSR activities.

PFC has provided CSR fund of Rs 3 crores for the construction of the school, which was inaugurated by Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa along with Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC.

The building block comprises of classrooms, laboratories, a multi-purpose hall, faculty rooms and toilets for children. The beneficiaries of the project are the school children of the local populace. Significant number of children studying in this school is from the economically weaker sections of society and majority is from SC/ST/OBC category.

The present CSR project of constructing a school building with all necessary facilities for the benefit of school children in Dr K.B. Hegdewar School is also aimed to cater to the needs of educational infra development in the State of Goa.

PFC hopes that this school building will encourage more parents from marginal sections of the local community to come forward and enroll their children into schools providing quality education. During the last six years, as part of its CSR responsibility, PFC has also supported many unemployed youth of Goa by training them and helping them gain employment.