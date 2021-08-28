PF account rules to be changed from next month: All you need to know

All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers must link their Aadhaar card to PF accounts by September 1. The deadline which was earlier fixed for June 1 was extended to September 1.

Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has amended Section 142 of the Code of Social Security 2020 to implement this new rule.

The EPFO has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with PF UAN (universal account number). Else, the employer would not be able to deposit the employee’s and employer’s contribution into the PF.

How to link EPF account with Aadhaar

Login to the official website epfindia.gov.in

Click on 'Online Services' and go to 'e-KYC Portal'

Click the Link UAN Aadhaar option

Then enter your UAN number and registered mobile number

You will receive OTP on your registered mobile number.

Enter this OTP and your Aadhaar number

Click the Submit button and verify it by clicking on OTP verification.



EPFO has provided an offline tool for employers for validating the ECR or EPF return (electronic challan cum return) before uploading it at the unified portal.

In order to assist the employer to create the correct ECR file every month, EPFO has provided an offline tool for employers for validating ECR before uploading at Unified Portal," the EPFO said in a statement.

This tool will facilitate the employers to pre-validate the ECR and also carry out amendments in the ECR file before uploading on Unified Portal. It is available for download at www.epfindia.gov.in.

The ECR is a monthly return filed by the employer every month through employer e-sewa portal.

The return has member-wise details of the wages and contributions including basic details for the new and existing members (who have joined or have left service in the wage month for which the return is uploaded).

The approval of uploaded ECR results in generation of challan using which the employer has to remit the EPF and allied dues, it added.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 03:09 PM IST