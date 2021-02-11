Petrol price crosses Rs 94-mark in Mumbai; in Delhi up by 90 paise in a day

The oil marketing companies have revised the petrol and diesel prices upwards across the country today (on February 11). In Mumbai, the petrol prices were up by 87 paise and in Delhi it went up by 90 paise.

In the case of diesel, in Mumbai, it was up by 95 paise and in Delhi it was up by 90 paise.

On February 11, in the financial capital, petrol was priced at Rs 94.36 per litre and diesel was priced at Rs 84.94 per litre.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced Rs 87.85 per litre and diesel is priced Rs 78.03 per litre.

Yesterday, petrol and diesel prices in the country had dropped. On February 10, in Mumbai, petrol was down by 34 paise, and diesel was down by 37 paise.

On Thursday, the petrol price in Kolkata crossed Rs 89-mark.It was up by 24 paise, priced at Rs 89.16 per litre. In Kolkata, the diesel will cost Rs 81.61 per litre today, up by 30 paise.

In Chennai, petrol crossed the Rs 90-mark. It was priced at Rs 90.18 per litre, increased by 79 paise; and diesel’s rate increased by 85 paise, priced at Rs 83.18 per litre.

Meanwhile, the crude oil price in the international market is rising with each passing day. On Wednesday, benchmark US crude oil rose 32 cents to USD 58.68 a barrel for March delivery. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil for April delivery rose 38 cents to USD 61.47 a barrel.