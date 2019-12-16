Petrol price falls slashed for sixth consecutive day, diesel rates remain unchanged

On Monday, petrol prices fell by Rs 5 paise per litre while diesel remained stagnant for the seventh successive day across major cities of the country.

In Mumbai, you have to pay Rs 80.35 for a litre of petrol and Rs 69.27 for diesel. In New Delhi, a litre of petrol costs Rs 74.69 a litre and diesel is priced at Rs 66.04 a litre. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil prices on Friday gained Rs 5 to Rs 4,205 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive trend at spot market. Analysts said fresh bets created by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in December traded higher by Rs 5, or 0.12 per cent to Rs 4,205 per barrel in 27,180 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.64 per cent up at USD 59.56 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark rose 0.87 per cent to USD 64.17 per barrel in New York.

