Petrol price crosses Rs 82 per litre in Delhi, diesel remains unchanged

The petrol prices were hiked by 9-10 paise across all metros on Sunday, while diesel prices remained unchanged. In Delhi, petrol rates were up by 9 paise on Monday, as per the data by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Meanwhile, petrol prices were hiked by 10 paise in Mumbai today.

In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 82.03, higher by 9 paise from Rs 81.94 on Saturday. Price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was at Rs 88.68, Rs 85, Rs 83.52 per litre, respectively, against the previous levels of Rs 88.58, Rs 84.91 and Rs 83.43 per litre.

Diesel prices were unchanged across the four cities. In New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was priced at Rs 73.56, Rs 80.11, Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre respectively.