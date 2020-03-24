Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for eight consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities remained unchanged for eight consecutive day amid coronavirus outbreak and price war between Russia and OPEC countries.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, on Thursday, petrol now costs Rs 69.59 per litre in Delhi, Rs 75.30 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 62.29 a litre in Delhi, Rs 65.21 a litre in Mumbai. In Chennai, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 72.28 per litre whereas diesel is now priced at Rs 65.71 per litre, while in Kolkata, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 64.62 and Rs 72.29, respectively. The retail prices of the 2 fuels are revised daily. The petrol and diesel rates are revised on the basis of crude prices within the international market.
Crude oil futures on Monday plunged by Rs 153 to Rs 1,785 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on weak spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for April delivery slumped by Rs 153, or 7.89 per cent, to Rs 1,785 per barrel with a business volume of 36,241 lots.
Crude oil for May delivery was quoting lower by Rs 119, or 5.73 per cent, to Rs 1,956 per barrel with an open interest of 1,038 lots. Globally, Brent Crude slipped 2.52 per cent to USD 26.30 per barrel in New York. However, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.75 per cent to USD 22.80 per barrel.
(Inputs from PTI)
