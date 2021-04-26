Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for 11th straight day: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices on Monday were unchanged across the country for the 11th day in a row.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre. Price of petrol in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.

Similarly, price of diesel also was unchanged for the 11th straight day. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, the fuel was sold for Rs 80.73, Rs 87.81, Rs 85.75 and Rs 83.61 per litre, respectively.

Prices remained unchanged despite high crude oil prices. Brent crude prices are currently above the USD 66-per-barrel mark.

The Oil marketing companies went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for the past 15 days before falling again on April 15.