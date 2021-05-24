Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 24: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

A day after the hike, oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across the country.

Accordingly, the price of petrol continues to remain at Sunday's level of Rs 93.21 a litre and diesel Rs 84.07 per litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 99.49 and Rs 91.30 per litre, respectively. Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 94.86 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.87 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 93.27 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 86.91 per litre.

On Sunday, petrol price was hiked by 17 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre. The hike - 12th this month - pushed petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. In 12 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 2.81 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.34.