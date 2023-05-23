 Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities | File

According to the most recent price notification by fuel retailers, petrol and diesel prices have been unchanged on May 23 in major cities, and costs have been steady for a year now.

However, the prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, the local taxes, etc.

Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) revise their prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Citywide breakdown

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72/litre and Rs 89.62/litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31/litre and diesel for Rs 94.27/litre.

Read Also
'No change': People queue up at petrol pumps to exchange ₹2000 notes in Mumbai, Kolkata, and other...
article-image

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Tuesday rose for the second consecutive day led by expectations of tighter markets due to increasing seasonal demand for gasoline and possible supply cuts from OPEC+ producers. Brent crude futures jumped 20 cents to $76.19 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $72.26 per barrel with a gain of 21 cents.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold, silver prices continue to fall on May 23; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, silver prices continue to fall on May 23; Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

TCS to launch Jaguar Land Rover’s Open Innovation Programme in Israel to help start ups

TCS to launch Jaguar Land Rover’s Open Innovation Programme in Israel to help start ups

₹2,000 note exchange to begin today; banks gear up to manage rush

₹2,000 note exchange to begin today; banks gear up to manage rush

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on May 23: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company net loss at Rs 81.99 cr, BPCL net profit...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company net loss at Rs 81.99 cr, BPCL net profit...