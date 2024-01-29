 Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, which stands as the highest rate among all major cities. Meanwhile, the price of diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged in all major cities on Monday, January 29th. According to the latest price update from fuel retailers, there has been no fluctuation in the prices of petrol and diesel in major cities and maintained stability since May 21, 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Check City-wise prices – January 29

In Mumbai, petrol is currently priced at Rs 106.31 per litre, which stands as the highest rate among all major cities. Meanwhile, the price of diesel stands at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Delhi, the current prices for petrol and diesel stand at Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 102.74/litre and Rs 94.33/litre, with a slight increase from the previous day.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 106.03/litre, and diesel at Rs 92.76/litre.

Crude Oil prices

Oil prices were trading higher on Monday early hours. The price of Brent crude oil went up by 83 cents to USD 84.38 per barrel, reaching a peak of USD 84.80. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil also increased by 78 cents, reaching USD 78.79 per barrel.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening January 29: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,091.22 & Nifty Above 21,400
article-image

Fuel Prices Vary by State: VAT, OMC Daily Revisions

Petrol and diesel prices vary across states due to different factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, and local taxes. These fluctuations are influenced by the operations of Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL). These OMCs regularly adjust their prices in accordance with international benchmark prices and foreign exchange rates, updating them on a daily basis.

How to check petrol prices?

You can check petrol and diesel prices from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is send a message from your phone to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Green Energy Completes Funding Of Reserves For USD 750 Million Holdco Bond

Adani Green Energy Completes Funding Of Reserves For USD 750 Million Holdco Bond

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 29: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Stock Market Opening January 29: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,091.22 & Nifty Above 21,400

Stock Market Opening January 29: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,091.22 & Nifty Above 21,400

FPJ Exclusive: CREDAI-MCHI President Boman Irani Discusses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rejection Of SOPs...

FPJ Exclusive: CREDAI-MCHI President Boman Irani Discusses FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Rejection Of SOPs...

Every Partner Needs To Collaborate For India To Become 3rd Largest Economy By FY28, Says Finance...

Every Partner Needs To Collaborate For India To Become 3rd Largest Economy By FY28, Says Finance...