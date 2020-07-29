Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in Mumbai, Delhi, and other major cities for third consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day on Wednesday. The diesel rates were hiked by 15 paise on Sunday.
Accordingly, in Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 80.43 a litre and diesel at Rs 81.94. In Mumbai, the price of petrol is Rs 87.19 a litre and that of diesel is Rs 80.11. In Kolkata, petrol is priced at Rs 82.10 per litre, diesel was retailing at Rs 77.04 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price stood at Rs 83.63 a litre, while diesel was retailing at Rs 78.86 per litre.
The oil companies have kept the price of petrol unchanged since June 30 but price of diesel has been hiked a number of times since then, by 15 paise per litre on Saturday and by another 15 paise on Sunday.
The unexpected rise in diesel rates despite slower demand has put the transport sector at a big disadvantage. Meanwhile, diesel price in Delhi has put automobile companies concerned about the prospect of the sale of diesel-run cars in the country's largest car market.
Oil companies resumed the dynamic pricing system for daily revision of the two auto fuels from June 7 after keeping the price unchanged for around 82 days during the lockdown. Since then, while petrol prices have risen by Rs 9.17 a litre, diesel prices have risen by Rs 12.55 a litre in the capital.
