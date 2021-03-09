Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for tenth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday, after touching new record highs on February 27.

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi stayed at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively, according to a price notification from OMCs. Fuel prices in Mumbai too remained constant with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol is selling at Rs 93.11 and Rs 91.35 per litre, and diesel at Rs 86.45 and Rs 84.35 per litre, respectively.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

After a spike in global oil prices seen over the last two weeks with crude prices jumping close to $67 a barrel, prices had fallen to around $63 a barrel; but they have risen again to cross $70 a barrel mark now after OPEC+ decision to continue with crude production cut in April.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol, while diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi. The increase in the previous weeks has taken petrol to cross historic high levels of Rs 100 a litre in several cities across the country.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 47 to Rs 4,891 per barrel on Monday as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 47, or 0.97 per cent, at Rs 4,891 per barrel in 6,114 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.12 per cent to $66.83 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.15 per cent higher at $70.16 per barrel in New York.

