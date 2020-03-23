Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for seventh consecutive day

Crude oil prices on Friday rose 2.68 per cent to Rs 2,033 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 53, or 2.68 per cent, to Rs 2,033 per barrel in 46,577 lots.

Crude oil for May delivery was up by Rs 28, or 1.31 per cent, to Rs 2,158 per barrel with an open interest of 822 lots. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 1.71 per cent at USD 25.65 per barrel and, Brent crude was up by 1.16 per cent to USD 28.80 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)