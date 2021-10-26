Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for second consecutive day: Check fuel rates in your city

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the second straight day on Tuesday, day after witnessing a hike for five consecutive days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 107.59 and Rs 96.32 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Tuesday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 113.46 per litre on Tuesday, while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 104.38 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 104.52 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 108.11 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 100.59 and Rs 99.43 per litre in both cities respectively.

Diesel prices have increased on 24 out of the last 31 days, taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi. Due to the sharp hike, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country.

This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier. Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week.

The rates increased on 21 of the previous 27 days taking up the pump price of petrol by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Crude price has been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over $86 a barrel as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 08:50 AM IST