Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for nineteenth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices in the country have remained steady for the nineteenth consecutive day even though the global oil market remains volatile with regular variations in prices.

The oil marketing companies had last raised fuel prices on February 27 to an all-time high of Rs 97.57 in Mumbai.

On Thursday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remain unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in Parliament on Tuesday that states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief can be provided to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised daily in line with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. They vary from state to state depending on the local taxes.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi.

Crude oil prices rose by Rs 14 to Rs 4,718 per barrel on Wednesday as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 14, or 0.3 per cent, at Rs 4,718 per barrel in 4,734 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.17 per cent to USD 64.91 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.06 per cent higher at USD 68.43 per barrel in New York.

