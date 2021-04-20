Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for fifth consecutive day: Check prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices in the country remained unchanged on Tuesday as oil marketing companies decided to go on a pause mode and analyse the global developments on oil prices before effecting a revision.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 90.40 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.73. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 96.83 and Rs 87.81 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 92.43 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 85.75 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 90.62 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 83.61 per litre.

The price of the two auto fuels was cut by 16 paisa and 14 paisa per litre respectively on April 15 after a 15-day break when OMCs kept its prices static.

The OMCs went on price cut for the first time this year on two consecutive days - March 24 and 25 after keeping oil prices steady for the past 24 days. It again reduced the price on March 30. Thereafter, fuel prices have remained unchanged for the past 15 days before falling again on April 15.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.