Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 24th consecutive day

Fuel prices in the country have remained steady for 24 days now as softening crude and Assembly elections have kept oil companies from revising the retail prices.

On Tuesday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi remained at Rs 91.17 and Rs 81.47 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 97.57 and Rs 88.60 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.11 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 86.45 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 91.35 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 84.35 per litre.

In Pune, petrol and diesel remained at Rs 97.21 per litre and Rs 86.90 per litre respectively.

Across the country as well the petrol and diesel price remained unchanged. But the pause has not helped in bringing down fuel prices that have crossed Rs 100 per litre (petrol) mark in several parts of the country.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said in Parliament that states and Centre should look at taxes on petroleum products to see if relief can be provided to consumers.

Since the beginning of February crude has gained more than $7 per barrel that pushed OMCs to increase fuel prices on 14 occasions raising the prices by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol and by Rs 4.34 a litre for diesel in Delhi. Crude has now slipped 6 per cent in the last six days and is now sitting a tab lower around $ 64.5 a barrel on the back of rising US inventory.

The petrol and diesel prices have increased 26 times in 2021 with the two auto fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

(With inputs from Agencies)