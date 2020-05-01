Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged despite fall in crude oil rates

Meanwhile, the Assam government on April 22 has increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel, petrol, and other motor spirits. Assam Government said in a Gazette notification, "Value Added Tax in Assam for diesel will be 23.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 17.45 per litre, whichever is higher. VAT for petrol and other motor spirits will be 32.66 paise in the rupee or Rs 22.63 per litre, whichever is higher, with effect from April 22."

Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 134 to Rs 1,317 per barrel as participants widened their positions in line with a positive trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 134, or 11.33 per cent, to Rs 1,317 per barrel in 12,259 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was up by Rs 97, or 6.37 per cent, to Rs 1,620 per barrel with an open interest of 1,452 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate was trading higher by 13.48 per cent at USD 17.09 per barrel and Brent Crude was up 7.63 per cent to USD 24.26 per barrel in New York.