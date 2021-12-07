Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged: Check fuel rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMC) have kept diesel and petrol prices unchanged across major cities on Tuesday. Last week, the Delhi government had reduced value-added tax (VAT) on petrol from 30 per cent to 19.40 per cent.

Accordingly, diesel and petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 86.67 per litre and Rs 95.41 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the rates were also unchanged at Rs 94.14 and Rs 109.98, respectively.

Prices also remained static in Kolkata at Rs 89.79 and Rs 104.67, respectively.

In Chennai too, it remained untouched at Rs 91.43 and Rs 101.40, respectively.

Across the country as well, the price of the fuel largely remained unchanged on Tuesday but the retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes.

It is important to note that prices of fuel remained largely flat since the Diwali eve when the Centre and some states reduced taxes.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. Several states have already cut VAT on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:57 AM IST