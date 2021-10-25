Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after five consecutive days of hike: Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday, after rising for five consecutive days.

Accordingly, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged at Rs 107.59 and Rs 96.32 per litre in Delhi, as per Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Across the country as well petrol and diesel prices remained static on Monday but their retail rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in a particular state.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is stable at Rs 113.46 per litre on Monday, while diesel rates also remain unchanged at Rs 104.38 a litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 104.52 a litre and in Kolkata Rs 108.11 a litre. Diesel is also priced at Rs 100.59 and Rs 99.43 per litre in both cities respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices on Sunday were hiked for the fifth straight day by 35 paise per litre each.

While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over one-and-a-half dozen states and UTs from Jammu & Kashmir to Tamil Nadu. West Bengal on Sunday became the latest state to have the nation's most used fuel above that level.

Diesel prices have increased 24 out of the last 30 days taking up its retail price by Rs 7.80 per litre in Delhi.

With diesel prices rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre-mark across the country a few months earlier.

Petrol prices had maintained stability since September 5 but oil companies finally raised the pump prices last week. Petrol prices have also risen on 21 of the previous 26 days taking up its pump price by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Crude prices have been on a surge rising over a three-year high level of over $ 85.5 a barrel now as global demand remains firm while OPEC+ continues to move slowly on increasing production. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:43 AM IST