Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged after 3-day hike: Check fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Thursday after a hike for three straight days.

Accordingly, petrol now costs Rs 92.05 per litre in Delhi and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 82.61. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 98.36 and Rs 89.75 per litre, respectively.

Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 93.84 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 87.49 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 92.16 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 85.45 per litre.

On Wednesday, state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates of petrol and diesel by 25 paise per litre each in the national capital. After the hike prices had touched fresh all-time highs on Wednesday.

Petrol prices in some states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and in some places in Maharashtra have breached the Rs 100 per litre mark while premium petrol has been hovering above that level for some time now.

The fuel prices have been hiked seven times since May 4, when the state-owned oil companies ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision observed during assembly elections in states such as West Bengal.

Petrol prices have risen by Rs 1.50 a litre in Delhi in May in seven hikes so far. Similarly, diesel prices have risen by Rs 1.88 per litre in capital this month.

Oil companies, that in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trend in international oil markets. They said prices have been on a continuous uptrend since April 27.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 on diesel.

