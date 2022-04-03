Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; rates up by Rs 8 in less than two weeks

Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday again hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in less then two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 93.87 per litre to Rs 94.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

In Mumbai, the price of petrol was held unchanged at an all-time high of Rs 118.41 per litre. Diesel price also continues to be at Rs 102.64 a litre, the highest among metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 108.96 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 99.04 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 113.03 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 97.82 per litre.

This is the 11th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8 per litre.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:35 AM IST