Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; petrol price up by 25 paise, diesel by 21 paise

Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise as prices were hiked for 21st consecutive day. The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.25 per litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.21 per litre.
According to the official website of Indian Oil Corporation, petrol now costs Rs 80.38 per litre in Delhi, Rs 87.14 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, diesel costs Rs 80.40 a litre in Delhi, Rs 78.71 a litre in Mumbai. Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossed the rate of petrol in the national capital. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax (VAT).
Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.
The Congress party had called the increase in the price of petrol and diesel 'unjust', 'thoughtless' and demanded from the Central government to roll back increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the citizens of this country.
In an official statement, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had said that no government should levy and impose such unacceptable strain on its people. Before the nation entered the lockdown, the average price of petrol and diesel in Delhi was Rs 69.60 per litre and Rs 62.30 per litre respectively.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)