Petrol, diesel prices fall for fourth consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices dropped further on Tuesday as per information given by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

Going by the IOCL data, this is the third day that petrol prices have fallen, whereas diesel prices have been declining since February 26, 2020.

Petrol prices are at Rs. 71.44 in Delhi and Rs. 77.13 in Mumbai, down from Rs. 71.49 and Rs. 77.18 respectively on Monday, March 2. Diesel prices too fell, from Rs. 64.10 to Rs. 64.03 in Delhi and from Rs. 67.13 to Rs. 67.05 in Mumbai.

In Noida petrol is selling for Rs. 73.48 while diesel costs Rs. 64.45. The price of petrol in Gurugram is Rs. 71.66, and the price of diesel is Rs. 63.57.

In Chennai petrol costs at Rs.74.23 while diesel is priced at Rs. 67.57.

In Kolkata too, prices fell, with petrol costing Rs. 74.11 while diesel is priced at Rs. 66.36.