Gold prices witness jump despite coronavirus news

On Monday, Gold prices jumped by Rs 304 to Rs 42, 326 per 10 gram from Rs 42022 in the national capital during the closing trade, following positive global trend, as per Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

On the contrary, silver prices went down to Rs 45080 per kg from Rs 45,105 per kg in the previous trade.,

Gold of 999 and 995 purity in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 440 at Rs 43,250 per 10 gram and Rs 43,100 per 10 gram, respectively, as per TickerPlant.

Experts say that the gold prices jumped as it got support from the international markets.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,604 per ounce and silver at USD 17 per ounce.

However, rupee reversed its initial gains to settle sharply down by 52 paise at 72.76 against the US dollar on Monday mirroring a crash in local equities and forex outflows as detection of two fresh cases of novel coronavirus in India unnerved investors.

On the equity front, equity benchmark index Sensex opened at 38,589.41 up by +445.39 points on Tuesday and closed 153.27 points lower at 38,144.02 on Monday as detection of fresh coronavirus cases in India spooked domestic investors. While, the broader NSE Nifty fell 69 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 11,132.75.