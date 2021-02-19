Petrol and diesel prices up by over 30 paise today in Mumbai, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore: Check prices in these cities

As crude oil prices rise in the international market, the fuel prices in the country continue to rise as well. It has moved upwards for the 11th day. In major cities, the upward revision of petrol and diesel is somewhere around 30 paise today.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is at Rs 96.62 (on February 19), which is up by 30 paise. Meanwhile, diesel rate per litre was revised to Rs 87.67 per litre, a rise of 35 paise compared to the previous day prices.

While petrol was priced at Rs 90.19 per litre, diesel was priced at Rs 80.60 litre in New Delhi. Petrol price increased by 31 paise and diesel price was up by 33 paise.

In the case of Chennai, diesel was up by 32 paise and was sold at Rs 85.63 per litre. Petrol was priced at Rs 92.25, up by 27 paise.

In Kolkata, petrol price was up as well and was sold at Rs 91.41 per litre. Diesel was priced at Rs 84.19 per litre.

Bangalore saw a rise of 32 paise and 35 paise in petrol and diesel respectively. While petrol is priced at Rs 93.21 per litre, diesel was sold at Rs 85.44.

On February 19, the crude oil futures in MCX was up by around 0.29 per cent, priced at Rs 4,421 per barrel. Meanwhile, Crude oil price rose mainly due to drop in production of crude oil as cold weather in Texas had disrupted crude output in the US.