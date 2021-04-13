Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for two weeks

Fuel prices were left unchanged for the second week, making today (April 13) the fourteenth day in a row. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not revised the prices of fuel despite the rise in the prices of crude oil in the international market.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, petrol is sold at Rs 90.56 per litre and Rs 96.98 per litre respectively. Meanwhile, diesel is priced at Rs Rs 80.87 and Rs 87.96 per litre in Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru petrol is available at Rs 90.77 per litre, Rs 92.58 and Rs 93.59 respectively. Diesel is sold at Rs 83.75, Rs 85.88 and Rs 85.75 in Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru respectively.

In Pune, petrol is priced at Rs 96.62 and diesel is sold at Rs 86.27.

Earlier, petrol and diesel prices increased 26 times in 2021 with the fuels increasing by Rs 7.46 and Rs 7.60 per litre respectively so far this year.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose early on Monday. WTI Crude topped $60 a barrel for the first time in a week. This was due to the outlook on the US economy. According to Fed chair Jerome Powell the US economy had ‘brightened substantially’.

According to Reuters, Brent crude oil futures was up 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at USD 63.37 a barrel by 0055 GMT. The US crude oil futures gained 11 cents, or 0.2 per cent, to USD 59.81 a barrel.