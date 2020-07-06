Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for seventh consecutive day

Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were unchanged at Rs 87.19, Rs 83.63 and Rs 82.10 per litre respectively. Similarly, that of diesel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 78.83, Rs 77.72, Rs 75.64 per litre respectively.

The oil companies have covered most of the shortfall, when for 82 continuous days -- from March 14 to June 6 -- petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged while the government substantially raised taxes on the products.

But with global oil prices now again rising over $42 a barrel, there could be instances where petrol and diesel prices may begin their daily rise again. But for this to happen, the current level of crude price has to rise further.

(Inputs from Agencies)