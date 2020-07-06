Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for seventh consecutive day

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day on Monday across major cities.
In Delhi, petrol price on Sunday stood at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.53 a litre, same levels as the last four days when OMCs went for a pause and kept the prices unchanged. During the daily hike till June 29, diesel prices in Delhi recorded a new feat by overtaking petrol prices, making the common man feel the heat more.
Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were unchanged at Rs 87.19, Rs 83.63 and Rs 82.10 per litre respectively. Similarly, that of diesel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 78.83, Rs 77.72, Rs 75.64 per litre respectively.
The oil companies have covered most of the shortfall, when for 82 continuous days -- from March 14 to June 6 -- petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged while the government substantially raised taxes on the products.
But with global oil prices now again rising over $42 a barrel, there could be instances where petrol and diesel prices may begin their daily rise again. But for this to happen, the current level of crude price has to rise further.
(Inputs from Agencies)
