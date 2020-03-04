Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged after three days of cut

After three days of cut, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged on Wednesday as per the information given by the state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).

So now, a litre of diesel costs Rs 67.05 in Mumbai, and Rs 64.03 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 77.13 in Mumbai and Rs 71.44 in Delhi. The retail prices of petrol and diesel are revised daily. The petroleum companies revise the two automobile fuel prices based on the crude prices in the international market. And that is why the prices vary according to the company.

The fears of coronavirus have gripped the worldwide economy. With the viral outbreak spreading to more countries, the price of oil saw a drop precipitously as global demand weakened even further.