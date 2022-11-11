e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPetrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11

Brent crude climbs 1.1 per cent to $93.80 a barrel after the fears of U.S. recession were eased due to cooler inflation reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
article-image
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11 | File
Follow us on

According to the latest price issue notification issued by fuel retailers oil prices have been stable in the country across metro cities. They have remained steady for the last six months.

As usual, prices in the national capital, Delhi are lowest at Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol, and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel.

Financial capital, Mumbai has the costliest fuel, with petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel there is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai, was higher with Rs 102.63 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

It gets expensive in Kolkata at Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol, while diesel is lower than the rest at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil prices rose on Friday as the fears of U.S. recession were eased due to cooler inflation reports. The reports stated that the core consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 7.7 per cent in October. But the worries regarding demand of crude still remain due to increasing COVID-19 cases in China, the world's biggest importer of crude.

Brent crude climbs 1.1 per cent to $93.80 a barrel after the prices have dropped by more than 6 per cent so far this week.

Oil marketing companies in India have been having concerns regarding the rising crude oil prices but since we are importing oil from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2022 live: Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, LIC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, BHEL,...

Earnings 2022 live: Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco, LIC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, BHEL,...

Rupee gains 71 paise to 80.69 against US dollar in early trade on Friday

Rupee gains 71 paise to 80.69 against US dollar in early trade on Friday

Gold and Silver rates on November 11 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

Gold and Silver rates on November 11 in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11

Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11

Sensex surges over 827 points at 61441.24, Nifty up 241 points at 18269.20; Indian rupee opens at...

Sensex surges over 827 points at 61441.24, Nifty up 241 points at 18269.20; Indian rupee opens at...