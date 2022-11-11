Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata on November 11 | File

According to the latest price issue notification issued by fuel retailers oil prices have been stable in the country across metro cities. They have remained steady for the last six months.

As usual, prices in the national capital, Delhi are lowest at Rs 96.72 per litre for petrol, and Rs 89.62 per litre for diesel.

Financial capital, Mumbai has the costliest fuel, with petrol at Rs 106.31 per litre while diesel there is priced at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Chennai, was higher with Rs 102.63 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.24 per litre for diesel.

It gets expensive in Kolkata at Rs 106.03 per litre for petrol, while diesel is lower than the rest at Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil prices rose on Friday as the fears of U.S. recession were eased due to cooler inflation reports. The reports stated that the core consumer price index (CPI) slowed to 7.7 per cent in October. But the worries regarding demand of crude still remain due to increasing COVID-19 cases in China, the world's biggest importer of crude.

Brent crude climbs 1.1 per cent to $93.80 a barrel after the prices have dropped by more than 6 per cent so far this week.

Oil marketing companies in India have been having concerns regarding the rising crude oil prices but since we are importing oil from Russia, they are able to keep the petrol, and diesel prices unchanged.