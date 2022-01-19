Petcare brand Ziggly to offer free online vet consultation

Omni-Channel petcare brand Zigly said that the company will offer free online vet consultation to all pet owners across the country. The decision comes amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country where physical consultation may be difficult to access for some people.

India is the fastest-growing pet care market with home to about 20 million pet dogs and about 19 million other pets. However, many parts of the country especially rural areas still do not have access to pet care services, especially doctor consultation. Zigly through this initiative aims to give equal access to vet consultation to all pet owners across the country

Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo Films Ltd said, “ZIGLY comes with a promise of delivering highly specialized products and services to help pet families and new pet parents with their journey every step of the way. We care for your best companion in life and with the free vet consultation, our goal is to assist the pet and the owners to get access to high-quality vet care even if physical access is a barrier.

The Petcare category is growing with a CAGR of 17 percent and hence the category is open for up-gradation and innovative ideas. Zigly is available offline in Delhi, and will soon open stores in different metro cities as well, it said in a press statement.

Aimed at providing skilled and professional pet care, Zigly is equipped with veterinary doctors, groomers, trainers to make the pet-parenting journey delightful and affordable for pet families. For at-home grooming, Zigly also offers van services that can be booked for pet grooming at the doorstep. The company is rapidly expanding with an aim to open 150 physical experience centers in the next five years, it said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 02:30 PM IST