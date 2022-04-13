Performance Management SaaS platform Mesh raises $11 mn in Series A funding

Performance management startup, Mesh, has announced it has securing $11 million in Series A funding, led by RTP Global.

The HR Tech company co-founded by Gaurav Chaubey, Saurabh Nangia and Rahul Singh in 2020, observed 16X growth in revenue since its foundation, it said in a press statement.

Prior to raising Series A, Mesh had raised a seed funding of $5.1 million in 2021.

Gaurav Chaubey, Co-founder and CRO, Mesh said, “Mesh helps modern companies scale a culture of real time performance and growth conversations across peers, managers and teams. Our vision is to enable 30 million people to achieve their full potential at work by 2030”.

