PepsiCo India Opens First Assam Food Plant In Nalbari With ₹778 Crore Investment, Creates 700 Jobs | X - himantabiswa

Nalbari (Assam), Sep 10: Leading food and beverage maker PepsiCo India on Thursday opened its first food factory in Assam, set up at an investment of Rs 778 crore in Nalbari district.

Factory creates jobs

Inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the unit is spread across 44.2 acres and has created 700 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

In 2023, I laid the foundation stone of the @PepsiCoIndia plant, ushering in what was a new era of industrialisation.



Today, I returned to Nalbari to inaugurate the ₹778 cr plant which has a 75%+ women workforce and will support 5,000 local farmers with an assured market. pic.twitter.com/Oii7Wm7du2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 10, 2026

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"The inauguration of PepsiCo India's foods manufacturing facility in Nalbari is another important milestone in Assam's industrial growth story. This investment underscores the confidence that leading global companies have in Assam's business-friendly policies, infrastructure development and skilled workforce," Sarma said.

Boost to agriculture ecosystem

Beyond generating employment and economic activity, the project will strengthen the state's agricultural ecosystem and create new opportunities for farmers, women and local enterprises, he added.

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PepsiCo expands footprint

PepsiCo India & South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said that with an investment of Rs 778 crore, the facility is the company's first plant in Assam and fifth in India.

"Through this investment, we are strengthening our manufacturing footprint while creating a positive ripple effect across the value chain, from farmers and local businesses to women, young talent and communities," he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)