Pepperfry Co-founder Ambareesh Murty Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest | Wikipedia

Pepperfry co- founder Ambareesh Murty passed away in Leh due to a cardiac arrest, announced another co-founder Ashish Shah in a tweet.

Ashish shah on Tuesday morning tweeted, "Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones."

Pepperfry is an Indian online marketplace that sells furniture and home décor and its headquartered in Mumbai.

Ambareesh Murty is an Indian enterpreneur and co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home decor company co-founded with Ashish Shah in 2012.

Prior to this, Murty served as the country manager for eBay in India, the Philippines, and Malaysia between March 2008 to June 2011.

