Peopleworks partners with MediBuddy; to provide healthcare benefits to over 200 corporate clients

Peopleworks (Division of Cross-domain Solutions Pvt Ltd), a HRM solution company, has tied hands with MediBuddy, digital healthcare platform to provide comprehensive healthcare benefits.

Through this partnership, MediBuddy will be providing doctor consultations, health check-ups, lab tests, medicine delivery, and many more services available on their platform to over 200 corporate clients and close to 2 lakh employees that Peopleworks caters to. Recipients will be able to access healthcare benefits seamlessly anytime and anywhere without any hassle.

Kiran Nelson Menezes, SVP- Sales and Customer Delight from Peopleworks said, “The current situation has made it imperative for individuals to consciously take efforts to safeguard their health and wellbeing.”

Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy said “We are delighted to have joined hands with Peopleworks in providing over 2 lakh employees access to healthcare benefits. We hope to continually provide quality healthcare services and reach out to maximum people.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 06:02 PM IST