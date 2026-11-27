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Already beleaguered by pending dues and cancelled flights, SpiceJet ran into another problem on Friday when its website stopped working due to a technical glitch.

The airline reported technical difficulties affecting several online services, including ticket bookings, payments and web check-in, causing inconvenience to passengers.

It had to resort to manual check-in and boarding procedures across airports to manage the disruption.

While the technical glitch is unlikely to be related to the financial struggles the airline has been facing recently, the disruption has further strained the company's resources.

For almost two weeks, the airline has been operating in survival mode. Scenes of hundreds of passengers left stranded at airports across India have been circulating on the internet as the company struggles to operate its scheduled flights.

Even the flights that are being operated have been marred by repeated delays and cancellations, triggering confrontations between travellers and airline staff.

However, the growing crisis at the Indian airline appears to be rooted in deeper financial and operational troubles.

Airport Dues, Unpaid Salaries Add to SpiceJet's Operational Woes

According to The New Indian Express, SpiceJet's inability to clear mandatory airport charges has affected flight operations at several airports. The airline is reportedly operating under a 'Cash and Carry' arrangement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), requiring it to pay charges upfront before operating each flight.

Under the arrangement, air traffic control clearance is granted only after the charges for a particular flight are paid. An airport source told the newspaper that if an airline plans five flights but pays charges for only three, the remaining two may not receive operational clearance.

Employee-related problems have further complicated operations. As widely reported, salaries have remained unpaid for nearly four months, contributing to staff attrition and crew shortages.

In September, four flights scheduled to depart from Delhi were reportedly cancelled after employees refused to report for duty over pending payments.

Fleet Shortage, Poor Performance and Legal Pressure

SpiceJet's limited aircraft availability has emerged as another major concern. NDTV reported that its operational fleet had fallen to around 12 aircraft, with some planes grounded amid payment disputes with lessors.

DGCA data for September highlighted the extent of the disruption. SpiceJet cancelled more than 20% of its scheduled flights, compared with the industry average of 1.15%. Its on-time performance stood at just 16.6% across 10 major airports, against IndiGo's 91%.

The airline carried approximately 73,000 passengers in September, down from 5.9 lakh in January, while its domestic market share fell to 0.6%.

International operations have also faced difficulties. On November 12, a Dubai-based ground handler suspended check-in services over alleged unpaid dues of Rs 35.8 crore, resulting in the cancellation of four SpiceJet flights.

The DGCA has already issued a show-cause notice to the company over eight alleged instances of regulatory and operational non-compliance, seeking an explanation from the airline.

The airline is simultaneously dealing with legal and financial pressure. On November 17, the Delhi High Court rejected its request for additional time to deposit Rs 144.51 crore in its dispute with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways. The court also declined its proposal to provide a Gurugram property as security.

Amid all the gloom, if one has to look for a bright spot, it could be the management's assessment of the intensity of the crisis.

The airline said it had been operating in an exceptionally challenging environment, with geopolitical disturbances and airspace restrictions putting pressure on operations.

"This has been compounded by a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices, which have more than doubled over the past few months, significantly increasing the cost of operations," it said.

SpiceJet's board last week approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to shore up its financial position.

According to a statement, the capital will go towards strengthening the airline's financial position, rebuilding capacity and driving its revival.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the fundraise would provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline and restore the brand.

According to the latest DGCA data, the airline's domestic market share dropped to 0.6% in September from 1.2% in August. It will be interesting to see how Singh's optimism measures up against this harsh reality.

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