PC Jeweller Q2 Net Profit Jumps 58 Per Cent To ₹331 Crore; Company Achieves Debt-Free Status

PC Jeweller reported higher quarterly earnings after increased sales and repayment of outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 21, 2026: PC Jewellers Ltd on Wednesday posted a 58 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 330.66 crore for the second quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal on higher sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 209.54 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 28 per cent to Rs 1,054.47 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 825.25 crore a year ago. Expenses remained higher at Rs 759.42 crore, as against Rs 688.85 crore a year ago.

Company Achieves Debt-Free Status

"A key milestone during the quarter was the company achieving debt-free status after repaying its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks ahead of schedule."

"With interest costs expected to reduce significantly from the second half of FY27, the company expects its net profit to have a positive impact of the same," it added.

The company said it received remittances of about Rs 142 crore from export debtors during Q2 following negotiations and the resolution of issues, marking the start of realisation of long-pending receivables.

Plans Expansion Across 100 Showrooms

PC Jewellers also announced plans to roll out up to 100 large-format showrooms across Tier I, Tier II and Tier III cities over the next 12-18 months, through a mix of company-owned outlets and an asset-light franchise model.

The company said it is "confident that it will start establishing new showrooms in this financial year itself."

New Jewellery Brand In The Works

The company is also working on and planning to launch a new jewellery brand focusing on demi-fine/lightweight jewellery and lab-grown-diamond fine jewellery for younger and self-purchasing buyers, it added.

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PC Jewellers Ltd has three subsidiary firms — Luxury Products Trendsetter, PC Jeweller Global FZCO and PCJ Gems & Jewellery — and one step-down subsidiary, PCJ Mining SARL.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)