PB Fintech Shares Fall 8% After ₹1,741 Crore Block Deal Triggers 2.37% Stake Sale

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, fell sharply by nearly 8 percent in early trade on Friday after a large block deal triggered significant selling pressure in the stock.

The transaction, valued at approximately ₹1,741 crore, involved the transfer of about 2.37 percent equity in the company.

Following the development, PB Fintech shares were trading at ₹1,553.6, down 7.6 percent in morning trade.

The stock has also underperformed in 2026 so far, declining around 14 percent compared with a 7 percent fall in the Nifty 50 index. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of over ₹72,000 crore.

According to exchange data, nearly 1.08 crore shares changed hands at ₹1,601 per share through the block deal. This price represented a discount of about 4.8 percent to the previous day’s closing price of ₹1,682.10.

However, the exchanges did not immediately disclose the identities of the buyer and seller involved in the transaction.

The deal closely aligns with earlier media reports suggesting that Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings was planning to trim its stake in PB Fintech.

Temasek, through its arm Macritchie Investments Pte, was reportedly looking to sell up to 1.19 crore shares, or around 2.6 percent stake, in a deal valued at roughly ₹1,909 crore.

Before this transaction, Macritchie Investments held a 6.47 percent stake in PB Fintech. Citigroup Global Markets India was reportedly acting as the sole placement agent for the stake sale.

As per reports, Temasek is expected to remain under a 60-day lock-in period on its remaining holdings following the transaction.

The latest block deal adds to a series of large exits from PB Fintech in recent months.

In May, co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal sold around 38 lakh shares, equivalent to 0.8 percent stake, in a ₹654 crore block deal.

In the same month, Chinese tech giant Tencent fully exited its remaining 1.05 percent stake in a separate transaction worth ₹805 crore.

Overall, the continued stake sales by major investors have weighed on sentiment in PB Fintech’s stock, contributing to recent volatility and downward pressure.