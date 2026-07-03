Sensex Rises 550 Points, Nifty Gains 0.6% In Early Trade As IT Stocks Rally

Benchmark Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong note on Friday, extending gains amid a rally in information technology stocks and supportive global cues.

Softer-than-expected US jobs data also helped ease expectations of an imminent monetary tightening by the US Federal Reserve, boosting investor sentiment.

During early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged by 545.89 points to reach 78,048.01. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty advanced 173.85 points to 24,346.90, reflecting broad-based buying interest across sectors.

Among Sensex constituents, major gainers included HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, and Bharat Electronics.

However, some stocks such as Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, NTPC, and InterGlobe Aviation traded in the red, limiting broader gains.

Asian markets also supported the positive sentiment, with indices in South Korea, Japan, Shanghai, and Hong Kong trading higher.

US markets ended mixed overnight, with the Dow Jones rising 1.14%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.80%. The S&P 500 closed largely unchanged.

Market experts attributed the optimism to multiple global triggers. According to analysts, ongoing US–Iran negotiations have improved hopes of a diplomatic resolution, reducing fears of supply disruptions in energy markets and supporting risk assets globally.

Additionally, weaker US labour market data has reduced expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Brent crude oil prices edged up 0.63% to USD 72.25 per barrel, but remained relatively stable compared to earlier volatility.

Analysts noted that India’s equity markets have benefited from cooling crude prices, easing inflationary pressures.

FIIs sold equities worth ₹311.82 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In the previous session, markets had also closed higher, with the Sensex gaining 579.48 points to end at 77,502.12, while the Nifty rose 169.85 points to settle at 24,175.70.