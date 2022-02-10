PayU announces integration with BigCommerce to boost SMB digitalization

PayU today announced its integration with BigCommerce, an Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands. As a result of this integration, PayU can now provide payment infrastructure and solutions to BigCommerce’s small- to-medium-sized merchants in India.

The BigCommerce platform provides ecommerce services to retailers, including online store creation, search engine optimization, hosting, marketing and security. Businesses can directly integrate their BigCommerce store with PayU to offer India-specific online payment methods like UPI and more.

What does this mean?

Global BigCommerce merchants will get access to over 100+ local payment methods in India including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, wallet, net banking, etc.

Merchants can initiate refunds directly from their BigCommerce store and get real-time updates on refund status without switching to PayU infrastructure.

Merchants get easy access to all transaction data like sales & refunds, view graphical representation of trends and reports of transactions processed over a period of time.

Integration to provide SMB merchant access to quality software

Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, PayU India said, While merchants are highly sophisticated in their own businesses, often they require support providing their customers a seamless shopping and payments experience. This integration will provide SMB merchants access to high quality software and payments services. PayU is on a mission to digitalise SMBs and supporting BigCommerce’s entry into India brings us closer to realising this, he said.

With no coding skills required, merchants can integrate the PayU plugin and start accepting the benefits of a digital payment infrastructure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:29 PM IST