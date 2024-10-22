Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time Gain

Paytm |

The shares of One 97 Communication, the parent company of PayTM, which provides digital payment and financial services,, tumbled down more than 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of PayTM went on to touch the day low of Rs 669.80 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell at Rs 727.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The shares of one 97 communication were trading at Rs 685.40 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The stock has declined over 56.09 per cent since listing in late 2021.

One 97 Communication Q2 FY25

Net profit Q2 FY25

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, announced on Tuesday, October 22, that it had made Rs 928 crore in net profit for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25), compared to Rs 839 crore for the previous quarter.

The fintech company reported a loss of Rs 291.7 crore during the same period last year. The sale of the movie ticketing business to Zomato resulted in a one-time gain of Rs 1,345 crore, which helped the company's net profit.

Without the one-time gain, Paytm would have reported a net loss of Rs 415 crore, which would have exceeded the loss it reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Q2 FY25

Operational revenue was Rs 1659.5 crore, a 34 per cent decrease from the Rs 2,518.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

Compared to 5.9 lakh in Q1 FY 2025, 6.0 lakh important financial services clients (consumers and merchants) used our platform in Q2 FY 2025.

Update on sale of ticket business to zomato

The sale of our entertainment ticketing business to Zomato Limited was finalised during the quarter. Following working capital adjustments, the final price was Rs 2,014 crore, resulting in gains of Rs 1,345 crore, which are shown in the P&L under the exceptional items. 'With a cash balance of Rs 9,999 crore, this transaction has further strengthened our balance sheet,' the company stated.