 Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time Gain
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPaytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time Gain

Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time Gain

The shares of PayTM went on to touch the day low of Rs 669.80 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell at Rs 727.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Vikrant DUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
article-image
Paytm |

The shares of One 97 Communication, the parent company of PayTM, which provides digital payment and financial services,, tumbled down more than 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of PayTM went on to touch the day low of Rs 669.80 per share on the NSE after hitting the opening bell at Rs 727.00 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The shares of one 97 communication were trading at Rs 685.40 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The stock has declined over 56.09 per cent since listing in late 2021.

One 97 Communication Q2 FY25

FPJ Shorts
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)
Massive Ruckus At Waqf Law JPC Meet After TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injures Himself By 'Breaking' A Glass Bottle (VIDEO)

Net profit Q2 FY25

Paytm's parent company, One 97 Communications, announced on Tuesday, October 22, that it had made Rs 928 crore in net profit for the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024 (Q2 FY25), compared to Rs 839 crore for the previous quarter.

The fintech company reported a loss of Rs 291.7 crore during the same period last year. The sale of the movie ticketing business to Zomato resulted in a one-time gain of Rs 1,345 crore, which helped the company's net profit.

Without the one-time gain, Paytm would have reported a net loss of Rs 415 crore, which would have exceeded the loss it reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Read Also
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
article-image

Revenue Q2 FY25

Operational revenue was Rs 1659.5 crore, a 34 per cent decrease from the Rs 2,518.6 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter in the previous financial year.

Compared to 5.9 lakh in Q1 FY 2025, 6.0 lakh important financial services clients (consumers and merchants) used our platform in Q2 FY 2025.

Update on sale of ticket business to zomato

The sale of our entertainment ticketing business to Zomato Limited was finalised during the quarter. Following working capital adjustments, the final price was Rs 2,014 crore, resulting in gains of Rs 1,345 crore, which are shown in the P&L under the exceptional items. 'With a cash balance of Rs 9,999 crore, this transaction has further strengthened our balance sheet,' the company stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Hyundai At Dalal Street: Carmaker's Top 7 Selling Cars

Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised...

Ola Electric Shares Soar Over 4% In Early Trade After Addressing 99.1% Of Consumer Complaints Raised...

Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials

Cyient DLM Shares Slupms More Than 6% On NSE; Defying Positive Q2 Financials

Hyundai Motor India's Stock Debut Valued At ₹1.59 Lakh Crore; Check Out The Top 5 Automakers By...

Hyundai Motor India's Stock Debut Valued At ₹1.59 Lakh Crore; Check Out The Top 5 Automakers By...

Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time...

Paytm Shares Tumbles Down More Than 6% On NSE After Q2 Results Shows Net Profit Aided By One-Time...